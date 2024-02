Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the renowned Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple here on Tuesday.

Clad in traditional attire of dhoti and shirt, the Prime Minister visited the shrine in the evening during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, and offered prayers.

He was accorded Purna Kumbham temple honours by the temple priests upon his arrival, whereby they chanted vedic mantras and presented him with a shawl. PTI JSP ANE