Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Sanwariya Seth temple in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan.

He was accompanied by the party's state president CP Joshi, who is Lok Sabha MP from Chittorgarh.

Modi also greeted priests in the temple.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend a public rally in Chittorgarh.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year. PTI SDA DV DV