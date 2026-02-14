Guwahati (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Assam on Saturday, during which he will launch several projects, including an emergency landing facility (ELF) at Moran, and address BJP workers.

This would be his third visit in three months to Assam, where assembly elections are due in a couple of months.

The PM is expected to arrive at the Chabua airfield in Dibrugarh district at 9.50 am and fly to the ELF in Moran aboard an Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft to inaugurate the Rs 100 crore, 4.2-km-long facility.

Modi will also witness a 20-minute aerial display of fighters, transport aircraft and helicopters.

He will then leave for Guwahati for the second leg of his tour aboard the C-130 from the ELF.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Rs 3,000-crore Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati.

The six-lane bridge will provide seamless connectivity between Guwahati and North Guwahati, boosting regional growth, enhancing seismic safety and accelerating development across the State Capital Region, officials said.

The PM will also virtually inaugurate the temporary campus of the IIM-Guwahati and an AI-enabled hyperscale data centre from the nearby Lachit Ghat.

Assam will take a big academic leap with the inauguration of IIM-Guwahati, and will become one of the select states to have an IIT, IIM, AIIMS and all other pioneer institutions to cater to the next generation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

Modi will also flag off 100 electric vehicles (EVs) for Guwahati from the same venue.

He will conclude his visit to the state by addressing a public meeting of BJP booth-level workers here before flying back to Delhi.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and DGP Harmeet Singh held a joint review meeting to assess the preparedness for the PM's visit.

Security, logistical and inter-agency coordination measures were comprehensively assessed, with focus on crowd management, traffic regulation, emergency response preparedness and seamless coordination among civil administration, police and allied departments, Kota said.

"Directed all agencies concerned to adhere strictly to established protocols and timelines to ensure the programme is conducted smoothly, safely and successfully," he added.