PM on two-day visit to Assam from Feb 24: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive here on a two-day visit to Assam from February 24, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The PM will arrive at 5 pm to witness the record creating Jhumur dance performance by 8,000 artistes.

He will also attend the inaugural session of the Advantage Assam Summit the next day, the CM said.

Sarma said he was recently in the national capital to finalise the PM's visit to the state along with meeting other Union ministers to invite them for the investment summit.

The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 — investment and infrastructure summit 2025 — will be held here from February 25 to forge and strengthen partnerships and collaborations, while gaining valuable insights into the myriad possibilities available in the state for expanding business and pursuing new investments.

Assam is also set to attempt a record-breaking feat with a Jhumur performance by 8,000 artistes on February 24, following last year's Guinness World Record for the 'largest Bihu dance in a single venue' by 11,298 participants. PTI DG DG MNB