PM on two-day visit to Assam from Sep 13: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Assam from September 13, instead of his earlier scheduled day-long visit on September 8, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The PM's visit has been rescheduled due to the Vice Presidential elections on September 9, and he will now spend a night in Guwahati, the chief minister said at a press conference here.

The PM, who was scheduled to inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of renowned singer Bhupen Hazarika, will participate in the events related to the celebrations on September 13.

The state government will, however, hold a separate programme on September 8 on Hazarika's birth centenary, and the celebration committee will meet on Thursday to discuss the event, Sarma said.

On September 14, the PM is scheduled to visit Mangaldoi in Darrang district, where he will inaugurate the Guwahati Ring Road, a bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Kuruwa and Narengi in Guwahati, and also lay the foundation stone of the Mangaldoi Medical College and Hospital.

He will then leave for Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district and dedicate to the nation a bio-ethanol plant, set up at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore, Sarma said. PTI DG DG ACD