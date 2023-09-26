PM on two-day visit to Gujarat from Sep 26, to participate in programme marking 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from September 26 to 27, during which he will participate in a programme marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and dedicate to the nation as well as lay the foundation stone of projects worth crores of rupees.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit started in 2003 when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

On September 27, around 10 am, the prime minister will participate in the programme marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

After that, around 12:45 pm, he will reach Bodeli in Chhotaudepur where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore.

The prime minister will participate in the programme marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at the Science City in Ahmedabad. It will witness participation of industry associations, prominent personalities from the areas of trade and commerce, young entrepreneurs and students of higher and technical education colleges among others, the statement said.

"The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started under the visionary leadership of the then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi," it said.

The journey of the summit started on September 28, 2003. Over time, it transformed to become a truly global event, attaining the status of being one of the most premier business summits in India, the statement said.

From about 300 international participants in 2003, the summit witnessed an overwhelming participation of over a thousand delegates from more than 135 nations in 2019, it said.

School infrastructure across Gujarat will get a massive boost as the prime minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore under the 'Mission Schools of Excellence' programme, the statement said.

Thousands of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) labs and other infrastructure built across schools in Gujarat will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Modi, it said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for projects for improving and upgrading thousands of classrooms of schools across Gujarat under the mission.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of project 'Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0'.

This project will be built upon the success of the 'Vidya Samiksha Kendra' which has ensured continuous monitoring of schools and improvement in student learning outcomes in Gujarat, the statement said.

The 'Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0' will lead to the establishment of Vidya Samiksha Kendras in all districts and blocks of Gujarat, it said.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation multiple development projects, including a new bridge built across the Narmada river on the Odara Dabhoi-Sinor-Malsar-Asa road in Sinor taluka in Vadodara district.

He will also dedicate to the nation the Chab Talav redevelopment project, a water supply project in Dahod, about 400 newly built houses for people from the economically weaker section at Vadodara, a village Wi-Fi project across 7,500 villages in Gujarat and the newly built Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Dahod.

He will lay the foundation stone of a water supply project in Chhotaudepur, a flyover in Godhra, Panchmahal, and an FM radio studio at Dahod, to be built under the 'Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND)' scheme of the central government.