PM pays tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee and ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur in Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar), Oct 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to former Bihar chief minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur during his visit to Karpoori Gram, the native village of the socialist icon in Samastipur district.

The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, the son of Karpoori Thakur, and other leaders. He also met family members of the late leader on the occasion.

Thakur was conferred the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna last year.

Born on January 24, 1924, Karpoori Thakur became Bihar's CM twice in the 1970s, but could not complete his term either time.

He paved the way for reservations for backward classes and did not hesitate to sacrifice his government for that.

He was the first non-Congress chief minister of Bihar.