PM pays tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur before launching Bihar poll campaign

Samastipur (Bihar), Oct 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the native village of socialist icon ‘Jannayak’ Karpoori Thakur before launching the NDA’s poll campaign in Bihar with a rally in Samastipur.

Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, the son of Karpoori Thakur, and other leaders.

He also met family members of the late leader at Karpoori Gram, the village named after Thakur, a backward class stalwart on whom the Bharat Ratna was conferred posthumously about a couple of years ago.

Addressing the rally, Modi launched a sharp attack on the RJD-Congress-led INDIA bloc opposition, accusing "scam-tainted people out on bail" of trying to "steal the legacy" of Karpoori Thakur.

"They (some Congress and RJD leaders) are out on bail. They are accused of corruption. Stealing has become so natural for them that now they are trying to steal the title of ‘Jannayak’. This is an insult to the socialist icon," Modi said.

Modi asserted that the people of the state would never tolerate such an insult to a leader who remains a symbol of integrity and social justice.

Calling Thakur a pioneer of social equality whose policies inspired successive generations, the prime minister said the central government was continuing to fulfil Thakur’s vision through welfare schemes and expanded reservation benefits for OBC, SC and ST communities.

"He worked for the uplift of the poor, the backward, and the marginalised. Our government has taken his mission forward by empowering the deprived sections through education, employment, and economic opportunity," Modi said.

Thakur first came into prominence in 1967, when he became the deputy chief minister in the first non-Congress government in Bihar, headed by Mahamaya Prasad Sinha.

Three years later, he briefly headed another coalition government. His most significant political moment came in 1977, when he rode the Janata Party wave to become chief minister, remembered for introducing reservations for backward classes through the Mungeri Lal Commission.

Although the Janata Party had a majority, infighting caused Thakur's government to fall in 1979.