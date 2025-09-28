PM pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen in 'Mann ki Baat' programme

Guwahati, Sep 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, emphasising how his songs connected different countries.

He also remembered singer Zubeen Garg, who recently died by drowning in Singapore, describing him as one of the brightest stars of Assam.

The PM also said Garg's music will inspire generations.

Modi mentioned the two musical stars from Assam during his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’, and Tamil and Sinhala versions of a famous song of Hazarika were played during the programme.

“Friends, these sounds bear witness to how Bhupen Hazarika's songs connect different countries around the world,” Modi said after playing a part of the song in the two languages.

He said it was a very commendable effort made in Sri Lanka by translating Hazarika’s iconic song ‘Manuhe-Manuhar Babe’ into Sinhala and Tamil.

“I played the audio of these very songs. A few days ago, I had the privilege of participating in Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations in Assam. It was truly a memorable event,” the prime minister added.

Modi also said, “Friends, amidst the celebration of the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika in Assam, a moment of sadness too descended a few days ago. People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg.” He maintained that Garg, a renowned singer, made his mark across the country.

“Garg had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain etched in our memories, and his music will continue to captivate generations to come,” Modi said.

The prime minister added in the Assamese language that Garg was a shining gem in Assam’s cultural heritage, and he will forever live in the hearts of the people.

The 52-year-old singer died by drowning in the sea in Singapore on September 19, plunging the entire state into deep mourning as lakhs of people came out to pay last respects to him. PTI SSG BDC