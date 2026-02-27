PM pays tributes to Chandra Shekhar Azad on death anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad on his death anniversary, and said his sacrifice for the motherland would continue to inspire generations.

Azad was born on July 23, 1906 and sacrificed his life for the country on February 27, 1931.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "My respectful homage to the brave son of Mother India, Chandra Shekhar Azad, on his martyrdom day. He sacrificed his everything to liberate Mother India from the shackles of slavery, for which he will be remembered forever." The prime minister said the life of the immortal revolutionary Chandra Shekhar Azad teaches everyone that the resolve to stand firm against injustice is true valour.

"The saga of his sacrifice for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation of the country," he said. PTI ACB RHL