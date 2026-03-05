PM pays tributes to ex-Odisha CM Biju Patnaik, recalls his passion towards state's progress

Bhubaneswar, Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his 110th birth anniversary, recalling his passion towards furthering the progress of the eastern state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also offered floral tributes at the statue of Patnaik on the assembly premises.

“On his birth anniversary today, I pay tributes to Shri Biju Patnaik Ji and remember his passion towards furthering the progress of Odisha,” Modi said in a post on X.

Majhi said the Odisha government is committed to realise the unfulfilled dreams of Patnaik, and build a prosperous Odisha.

“Biju Patnaik was a great freedom fighter, industrialist, skilled pilot, and also a politician. From his student life to the emergency period, his life was filled with struggles. He dedicated his entire life to Odisha and its advancement. He never once compromised on his dignity or self-respect, earning him the enduring love and admiration of every Odia,” Majhi said.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said party leaders and workers are observing Patnaik’s birth anniversary across the state with great enthusiasm.

Blood donation camps have also been organised at various places to mark the legendary former CM’s birth anniversary, he said. PTI AAM RBT