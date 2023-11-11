PM pays tributes to Kripalani, Azad

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Acharya Kripalani and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on their birth anniversary on Saturday. Kripalani, a former Congress president and socialist leader, was remembered by Modi as a "true beacon of India's fight against colonialism." "His tireless work to strengthen democracy and social equality has etched a permanent mark on our nation's fabric. His life and work was always about upholding the values of liberty and justice," the prime minister said on X.

Remembering Maulana Azad, Modi described independent India's first education minister as a profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle.

"His commitment to education was commendable. His efforts in shaping modern India continue to guide many people," he said. PTI KR VN VN