PM pays tributes to Manipur's BJP MLA Valte, says he will be remembered for outstanding service

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to Manipur's BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte and said he worked diligently towards bringing a positive difference in the society and will be remembered for his outstanding service to the people of the state.

Valte, who sustained injuries in a mob attack during the early period of ethnic violence in Manipur in 2023, died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Friday at the age of 61.

"Pu Vungzagin Valte will be remembered for his outstanding service to the people of Manipur. He worked diligently towards bringing a positive difference in society. His interventions in the assembly were always insightful. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters," Modi wrote on X.

On Friday, Modi, while condoling Valte's death, said the MLA loved serving people and dedicated his life towards societal progress and well-being.

Valte, a former minister, belonged to the Zomi tribal community and hailed from Pherzawl district. PTI ACB ZMN