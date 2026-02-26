PM pays tributes to Savarkar on death anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary and said he dedicated his entire life to liberating the nation from the chains of colonial rule.

A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883 and died on February 26, 1966.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "A respectful tribute to the great revolutionary Veer Savarkar Ji on his death anniversary. He dedicated his entire life to liberating the nation from the chains of colonial rule." "His personality and monumental work will continue to inspire every generation toward the service of the nation," Modi said. PTI ACB RHL