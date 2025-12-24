PM praises LS Speaker Birla for promoting regional languages in House speeches

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for promoting regional languages and fostering inclusivity within parliamentary discourse.

Honouring India's cultural diversity and linguistic heritage, the Winter session of the Lok Sabha witnessed the glory of India's regional languages when members extensively used the simultaneous interpretation service available in all 22 languages recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

"This is gladdening to see. India's cultural and linguistic diversity is our pride. Compliments to Speaker Om Birla Ji and MPs across Party lines for highlighting this vibrancy on the floor of the Parliament," Modi wrote on 'X' tagging a media report about use of simultaneous interpretation service available in all 22 languages.

The initiative was spearheaded by the speaker, who announced about this service in the House on August 19, 2025.

The development has been widely appreciated across political and social spheres.

As the simultaneous interpretation service is now available in all the Eighth Schedule languages, members of Parliament have the option to deliver their speeches in their native regional languages, ensuring broader representation and facilitating communication that resonates with constituents across the country.

Birla, who has championed the cause of linguistic inclusivity, repeatedly highlighted that the decision aligns with the Constitution of India, which recognises the importance of preserving and promoting regional languages, officials said.

The speaker feels that this initiative is a step toward making parliamentary debates "more representative of our rich linguistic heritage".

Every language in India carries with it a history, culture, and identity that deserves to be acknowledged on the national platform.

The initiative has received widespread appreciation from political leaders across party lines. Many MPs lauded the move as a milestone in making parliamentary discussions more inclusive and reflective of India's diverse society.

By enabling MPs to communicate in the language they are most comfortable with, the Lok Sabha hopes to enhance clarity, effectiveness, and engagement in debates, thereby strengthening the democratic process, the officials said.

This development comes at a time when there is a growing recognition of the importance of mother tongues and regional languages in education, media, and governance.

By embracing multilingual communication at the highest levels of government, India is setting an example for other nations on how diversity can be harnessed as a strength rather than a challenge, the officials said. PTI ACB KVK KVK