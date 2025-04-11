PM praises MP's Anandpur Dham for its spirit of service, says govt focused on inclusive growth

Ashoknagar (MP), Apr 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is guided by the mantra of inclusive development and praised Anandpur Dham, a centre established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes, for its dedication to social causes.

He said Anandpur Dham, in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, is providing services in different sectors and this dedication is also reflected in his government's functioning because of which today the poor is free from concerns related to food, healthcare, water and house.

"Anandpur Dham is providing free medical treatment to people. It has a modern 'gaushala' (cow shelter), runs schools for new generations and is active in the field of environment conservation. This spirt of service is deeply rooted in the government vision and works.

"Because of this spirit, the poor is free from concern for food and is getting free treatment under Ayushman Yojna, water under Jal Jeevan Mission and houses under the PM Awas Yojana," he said.

Modi was speaking at a programme in Anandpur Dham in Isagarh tehsil of Ashoknagar district.

Services being rendered at Anandpur Dham will help in fulfilling India's resolve to become a developed nation by 2047, he noted.

Emphasising on his government's commitment to inclusive development, the PM said it is guided by the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and the resolve to uplift the poor and the deprived.

Modi said the thought that all humans were one can help end conflicts across the world.

Over the centuries, he said, sages and saints have freed the country from evils.

He said the Ram Gaman Path will pass through Madhya Pradesh.

"I am delighted that Anandpur Trust is doing huge public service for cow protection and is also active in fields of healthcare and education. Anandpur Dham has done remarkable work in environment protection. This spirit of service was evident in our government's schemes," the PM added. PTI MAS LAL RSY