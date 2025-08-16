PM praising RSS in I-Day speech amounts to insulting the day itself: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "glorifying" the RSS in his Independence Day speech, saying it was "tantamount to insulting the day itself" and the freedom struggle.

In a statement issued by his office, Vijayan said the PM's praise for the RSS was an attempt to "attribute fatherhood of the independence" to the right wing organisation which was banned after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Terming Modi's action as a "denial of history", the CM said such "ridiculous measures cannot whitewash" the RSS which has a "poisonous history" of divisive politics.

"The Prime Minister's use of the Independence Day speech to glorify the RSS is tantamount to insulting the day itself," he said in the statement.

Modi on Friday hailed 100 years of RSS as a "very proud and glorious" journey of the "world's biggest NGO" and lauded all its volunteers for their dedicated service to the nation.

"Today I want to mention one thing with great pride that 100 years ago an organisation was born -- the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Its 100 years of national service has been a very proud and glorious page," said Modi, who has been an RSS pracharak in the past.

Vijayan further said that the praise for the RSS and the placing of V D Savarkar's image above that of Mahatma Gandhi in the Independence Day greeting card of the Union Petroleum Ministry, reveals that it is all "part of a vast conspiracy".

The Marxist veteran claimed that the RSS was carrying the "dirty burden of hatred, communalism and riots".

He urged the country to stand united and confront any move to bury the history of human love and reciprocity and replace it with hatred.