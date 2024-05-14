PM prays at Dashashwamedh Ghat, visits Kaal Bhairav temple before nomination filing in Varanasi

Varanasi, May 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganga and visited the Kaal Bhairav temple here on Tuesday morning before his nomination filing from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

He also performed aarti at the ghat amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

From the Dashashwamedh Ghat, the prime minister took a cruise ride to the Namo Ghat and then reached the Kaal Bhairav temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi during his visit to the temple where the prime minister offered his prayers.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!" He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014.

The prime minister held a dazzling roadshow in Varanasi a day ago and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term. A day later, he posted a clip from his Monday's roadshow on 'X' and said, "The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life." Several BJP leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh and Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra have arrived in Varanasi to accompany Modi to the collectorate here for his nomination filing.

Following the nomination process, Modi will hold a meeting with BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Centre.

Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1. PTI NAV NSD NSD