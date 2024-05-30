PM raising my health issue to get votes unfortunate: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, May 30 (PTI) BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said it was “unfortunate” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised his health issue at recent poll rallies in order to “garner votes”.

Patnaik said Modi could, instead, have telephoned him to enquire about his health.

“It is unfortunate that he (Modi) said this to get votes. He says he is a good friend of mine, couldn’t he have telephoned me? Instead, he is saying this in election meetings to get votes,” Patnaik told PTI Videos.

Earlier in the day, BJD leader and Patnaik's close aide V K Pandian said those made the CM’s health an issue appear “very weak” in front of people of Odisha and the country.

"They (BJP) came up with a rumour about Patnaik’s health. That is the last thing they wanted to try their luck on to get votes," Pandian said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician also said voters of Odisha would give a befitting reply to such rumours on June 1, the last phase of Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

“The people of Odisha are peace-loving and prefer to remain silent. They will give their reaction on June 1,” Pandian said. PTI AAM RBT