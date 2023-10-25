PM raising Ram Mandir for electoral gains, scared of caste census: Adhir

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the BJP of raising the Ram Mandir issue just ahead of elections to five states and next year's Lok Sabha polls for electoral gains.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "scared" of opposition parties' push for caste census since it might hit the BJP's plan to bring about a divide based on religion before next year's general elections.

"Ram Mandir has no connection with politics. Indians have been worshipping Ram for thousands of years. Suddenly, Modi has become a Ram bhakt and is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion," the Berhampore MP told reporters in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

"Opposition parties' demand for caste census has hurt the BJP because it may cause some hindrances to the party's electoral plans. That is why a scared Modi is trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the country saying caste census will be dangerous for India," Chowdhury said.

The West Bengal PCC chief was reacting to Modi's remark at a Dussehra event in New Delhi on Tuesday that the Ram temple will be inaugurated in January.

At the function, Modi called upon people to root out distortions like casteism and regionalism in society, saying the Dussehra festival should mark the triumph of patriotism over every evil in the country.

Modi said it is everyone's good fortune that they are witness to a grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya after waiting for centuries.

Talking about the recommendation by an NCERT-formed committee to replace "India" with "Bharat" in school textbooks, Chowdhury said it was nothing but BJP's attempt to divert attention from problems faced by the common people.

"This is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from people's problems. By doing these, they are trying to give birth to a nationalist mentality," Chowdhury said, claiming that the issue was brought up by the BJP soon after the Congress pushed for caste census in the country.

The Congress leader said there is hardly any difference between "India" and Bharat" and questioned what would happen to the names of PM Modi's initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Stand up India'.

On the incident where a group of people, allegedly owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress, attacked and vandalised the residence of a former party councillor at Kandi in Murshidabad district over organising a Durga Puja there, Chowdhury said it was nothing but to "force people to return to the TMC before next year's elections".

He alleged that such incidents will "increase" as Lok Sabha polls approach and senior police officers are being "used" for the purpose.

"Congress workers and leaders are being threatened by the TMC to rejoin the party. Such things will increase with the Lok Sabha polls nearing," he said. PTI SCH MNB