PM raising Ram Mandir for electoral gains, scared of caste census: Adhir Chowdhury

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the BJP of raising the Ram Mandir issue just ahead of elections to five states and next year's Lok Sabha polls for electoral gains.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "scared" of opposition parties' push for caste census since it might hit the BJP's plan to bring about a divide based on religion before next year's general elections.

"Ram Mandir has no connection with politics. Indians have been worshipping Ram for thousands of years. Suddenly, Modi has become a Ram bhakt and is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion," the Berhampore MP told reporters in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

"Opposition parties' demand for caste census has hurt the BJP because it may cause some hindrances to the party’s electoral plans. That is why a scared Modi is trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the country saying caste census will be dangerous for India," Chowdhury said.

The West Bengal PCC chief was reacting to Modi's remark at a Dussehra event in New Delhi on Tuesday that the Ram temple will be inaugurated in January.

At the function, Modi called upon people to root out distortions like casteism and regionalism in society, saying Dussehra festival should mark the triumph of patriotism over every evil in the country.

Modi said it is everyone's good fortune that they are witness to a grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya after waiting for centuries. PTI SCH MNB