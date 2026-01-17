PM reaches Bengal's Malda to flag off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train

Malda, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in West Bengal's Malda, where he will attend government programmes and address a rally.

Modi will flag off the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) from Malda Town station in north Bengal.

He will launch several rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in West Bengal and the North-East.

The PM will also flag off in virtual mode four Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting New Jalpaiguri with Nagercoil and Tiruchirappalli, and Alipurduar with SMVT Bengaluru and Mumbai (Panvel).