PM reaches J'khand to launch projects worth Rs 35,700 cr

Ranchi, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Jharkhand's Dhanbad to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 35,700 crore, officials said.

The projects include the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd's (HURL) Sindri fertiliser plant, developed at a cost of over Rs 8,900 crore, in order to attain self-sufficiency in the urea sector.

The prime minister earlier arrived at West Bengal's Durgapur in an aircraft and came to Dhanbad from there in a helicopter.