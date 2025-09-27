PM reaches Odisha's Jharsuguda to unveil projects worth Rs 60,000 cr

Jharsuguda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Odisha's Jharsuguda from where he will unveil development projects valued at more than Rs 60,000 crore in sectors such as telecommunications, railways and higher education, officials said.

This is the PM's sixth visit to the state in 15 months since the BJP came to power in Odisha in June 2024.

Modi's visit to Jharsuguda comes after a gap of seven years. He had come to the western Odisha town on September 22, 2018, to inaugurate the state's second commercial airport.

Initially, the place for his public meeting was fixed at Berhampur in Ganjam district in the southern part of the state, but it was later changed to Jharsuguda due to a forecast of heavy rain in that region on Saturday.

However, the IMD said Jharsuguda is among nine districts where thunderstorms and lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 20-30 kmph are likely to occur.