PM recites verse from Ramcharitmanas, links Lord Ram's ideals to vision of developed India

Raipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recited a verse from Ramcharitmanas while drawing parallels between the ideals of Lord Ram and the vision of developed India.
Speaking after inaugurating the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Modi said the ideals of Lord Ram teach the essence of good governance.
"Our Chhattisgarh is 'nanihal' (maternal home) of Lord Ram. Lord Shri Ram is the beloved nephew of this land. What could be a more auspicious day than today to remember his ideals in this new complex," he said.
"The ideals of Lord Ram teach us lessons in good governance. During the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, we had pledged 'Dev to Desh' and 'Ram to Rashtra'," the prime minister said.
Elaborating on the meaning of 'Ram Se Rashtra' (from Ram to nation), Modi used lines from the Ramcharitmanas, the popular 16th epic poem of Tulsidas. "`Ramraj baithe trailoka, harshit bhaye gaye sab soka'. It means good governance and rule of public welfare. It means a government guided by the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The meaning of `Ram se Rashtra' is 'nahi daridra kou, dukhi na dina,' which means (a place) where no one is poor or distressed, where India moves ahead free from poverty. 'Alpmrityu nahi kavniu peera," which means where no one dies untimely due to illness, a healthy and prosperous nation." Modi also stressed that social harmony and equality form the foundation of Ram's ideals. "'Manau ek bhagati kar nata', our society must rise above discrimination and establish social justice for all," he said.
The prime minister further used the verse from Tulsidas's poem to speak about India's resolve to fight terrorism and extremism. "Ram Se Rashtra also means, 'Nisichar heen karun mahi bhuj uthai pan keenh', which means the pledge to eliminate forces against humanity and terrorism. This spirit is visible in Operation Sindoor. Today, India has been breaking the backbone of terrorism by taking a pledge to crush it. Today, India is also heading towards eliminating Naxalism and Maoist violence," he said.
The new Assembly complex reflects the same spirit of strength and progress, the PM added.