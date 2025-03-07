PM says 44 crore Indians will be obese by 2050, calls for cut in edible oil consumption

Silvassa (Dadra, Nagar Haveli), Mar 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged the issue of obesity and cited a report to assert that by 2050, as many as 44 crore Indians will be obese, which he termed as a shocking and dangerous number.

Modi reiterated the call for reduction in edible oil consumption by 10 per cent to tackle obesity, which he warned will create huge health problems in the future if not addressed in time.

The PM was speaking at a rally in Silvassa after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 2,500 crore in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu during his visit to the coastal Union territory.

Singapore was once an island inhabited by few fishermen, but became a developed country in a short time due to the hard work of its citizens. Likewise, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu can change, too, he told the gathering.

"The Union territory's people can bring that change and I am ready to stand with them in this endeavour," Modi declared.

"Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu is not just a Union territory for us, but it is our pride and legacy. It has developed as an education hub," he maintained.

Modi, referring to a report, said that by 2050, as many as 44 crore Indians will be obese, which is shocking and dangerous.

Every third person may suffer from serious illnesses due to obesity, he cautioned.

Modi said the Centre will open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendra across the country to provide affordable, quality generic medicines to people. PTI PD PJT VT RSY