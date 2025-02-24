PM says he delayed departure to GIS venue for sake of students

Bhopal, Feb 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he delayed his departure to the venue of the investors summit in Bhopal to ensure that students are not inconvenienced.

Modi mentioned this in his speech after inaugurating the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' in Bhopal.

“I apologize to all of you for being late in coming here today. There was a delay because when I reached here yesterday, one thing came to my mind that today there are exams for the students of 10th and 12th class,” Modi said.

“That time and my time of leaving the Raj Bhavan were clashing and there was a possibility that the roads might be closed for security reasons and the children might face difficulty in going for the exams,” he said.

Modi said he was firm that there should not be any difficulty for the students and they should reach their examination centre in time.

“That is why I delayed my departure (to GIS venue) by 10 to 15 minutes,” Modi said. PTI MAS VT VT