PM set new standards of sacrifice and dedication, says Amit Shah on Modi's birthday

New Delhi, Sept 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and said he has brought positive changes in the lives of the people through his tireless work, perseverance and foresight, and has raised India's prestige in the world.

Shah also said that the prime minister, who turned 74 on Tuesday, has set new standards of sacrifice and dedication for the nation in his decades-long public life.

The country has got such a decisive leader in Modi, who has worked to bring about a change in the lives of the deprived section, the home minister said.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to the popular Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji who has brought positive changes in the lives of the countrymen through his tireless hard work, perseverance and foresight and has given India a new honour in the world by increasing its pride. I pray to God for your healthy and long life," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi with the hashtag #HappyBdayModiji.

Shah, who has been a political colleague of Modi for a long time, said the prime minister has worked towards re-establishing the idea of '​​nation first' in the country.

In his journey from the organisation to the top of the government, public welfare and concern for every age group of the society has been paramount for Modi, Shah said.

The home minister said Modi has not only empowered the needy of the country, but also connected the entire country with the resolve to build a 'developed India'.

"It is a matter of good fortune for me to participate in the works of national interest under the guidance of such a visionary politician," he said.

Shah said Modi has linked everything from heritage to science with the vision of a 'New India' and with his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare.

"In Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the country has got such a decisive leader, who has worked to bring about change in the lives of the deprived by bringing them into the mainstream, starting from the security of the country," he posted on X.

While Modi increased the self-esteem of the people of the country, the home minister said, the global outlook towards India has also changed under Modi's leadership.

The prime minister, who has increased the prestige of the country "from the depths of the sea to the heights of space, is an inspiration for peace, compassion and empathy all over the world," Shah said. PTI ACB ACB SKY SKY