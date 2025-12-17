PM, Shah should tender public apology or resign: Odisha Cong after relief in National Herald case

Bhubaneswar, Dec 17 (PTI) Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday demanded a public apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the ED's money laundering charge against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

In a relief to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and five others, a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charge against them in the National Herald case, holding that the agency's probe stemmed from a private complaint and not an FIR.

“The BJP and its top leaders, including the PM and Shah, have been attacking Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, demoralising lakhs of Congress workers across India,” Das told reporters here.

Hailing the Delhi court’s observation, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief said Modi and Shah should tender a public apology before the nation “for misusing their powers through the ED to defame the Gandhi family”.

“If the Prime Minister and home minister feel shy to seek a public apology, they should resign,” Das asserted.

Meanwhile, several Odisha Congress leaders and workers were detained after they scuffled with security personnel during a protest march to the state BJP headquarters here over the National Herald issue, officials said.

Das added that Congress workers will also stage a dharna in every district of Odisha on Thursday, as part of the protest. PTI BBM RBT