PM, Shah, Sitharaman to visit Assam to inaugurate several projects: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state in the coming weeks to inaugurate a slew of projects.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also make trips to Assam to unveil various projects, Sarma said in a post on X.

"In the coming days, Assam will welcome a galaxy of national leaders, including Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji & Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, to inaugurate transformative projects," he said.

These projects will propel the state's growth to new heights, “reflecting Assam's rising stature in the 'new India'”, Sarma said. PTI TR RBT