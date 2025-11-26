PM, Shah 'subverting constitutional principles in calculated manner': Cong

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday accused the RSS-BJP of attacking and undermining the Constitution and said that is being taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah "who have been subverting constitutional principles in a calculated manner".

The opposition party said it was marking Constitution Day as 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas' across the country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling dispensation of damaging institutions and disrespecting the Constitution, claiming their current reverence for it is a mere pretence and sham as they never made any contribution in its making.

He also claimed that the BJP is showing reverence for the Constitution out of political expediency.

He stressed the need to protect the fundamental principles of the Constitution such as justice, equality, freedom, mutual brotherhood, secularism, and socialism, adding these hallmarks of India are in danger today under the BJP rule.

Asserting that the Constitution is the protective shield of the poor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to pledge that "we will not allow any attack" on the Constitution and said he will be the first to stand up against any assault on it.

"The Constitution of India is not just a book; it is a sacred promise made to every citizen of the country. A promise that no matter what religion or caste one belongs to, what region one comes from, what language one speaks, whether poor or rich, one will receive equality, respect, and justice," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Constitution is the protective shield of the poor and the deprived, their strength, and the voice of every citizen, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

In a post in Hindi, Kharge said, "Today, Mr. Modi lectures us on the dangers of colonisation, but these very people belong to the same ideology who, during the freedom struggle and the national movement, never stood with the people of this country for even a minute, but instead they served British subjugation." "The people of the country now know who is damaging our institutions. These BJP-RSS folks are busy disrespecting the Constitution. That is why their current reverence for the Constitution is mere pretense, a sham," he charged.

Kharge alleged that it is they who burnt copies of the Constitution and now they go and offer flowers at Babasaheb's statue, saying, "this is the greatest victory for India's Constitution and our forebears".

He said Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru, in collaboration with the Constituent Assembly, not only crafted the Constitution but also built an India where democracy reigns supreme.

He said when the Constitution was enacted, organisations like the RSS openly declared that it was based on "Western values" and that their ideal was the "Manusmriti" and history bears witness that they opposed the Constitution.

"Today, the irony is that those who once held the Manusmriti in higher regard than the Constitution are now, after coming to power, compelled by necessity and political expediency to claim it as their own," he said.

Kharge also claimed that on December 11, 1948, they held a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan and even burnt an effigy of Dr. Ambedkar.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the RSS "had no role whatsoever" in the making of the Constitution.

He also recalled the words of Rajendra Prasad on November 26, 1949 morning, while chairing the Constituent Assembly before adopting the draft Constitution and lauded the contributions of Ambedkar, Nehru and Patel.

"Dr. Rajendra Prasad ended his speech thus: '...I have realised as nobody else could have, with what zeal and devotion the members of the Drafting Committee and especially its Chairman Dr. Ambedkar, in spite of his indifferent health, have worked. We could never make a decision which was or could be ever so right as when we put him on the Drafting Committee and made him its Chairman. He has not only justified his selection but has added lustre to the work he has done....'," Ramesh said.

He also recalled the words of Governor-General of India C. Rajagopalachari who was in Guwahati, and had said, "Dr Ambedkar's leading part in steering, on behalf of the Indian National Congress, the Constitution of Independent India is the greatest triumph of non-violence..." This is all part of the history of Constitution making in which the RSS had no role whatsoever, Ramesh said and quoted then RSS chief Golwalkar in November 1949 talking of Manusmriti and the Constitution-makers not having any value for them.

"In fact its role after the Constitution was adopted was to attack and undermine it, a role taken forward by the present PM and HM who have been subverting Constitutional principles, provisions, and practices in a calculated manner," the Congress leader charged.

Ramesh also took a swipe at PM Modi over his call urging citizens to fulfil their Constitutional duties, saying the prime minister's commitment to at least four such duties is "demonstrably suspect", including that of abiding by the Constitution and respecting its ideals and institutions.

His attack came after Modi urged citizens to fulfil their Constitutional duties, asserting that these were foundations for a strong democracy.

"Part IV-A, Article 51-A of the Constitution relates to Fundamental Duties and has enumerated eleven of them. But is the Prime Minister fulfilling even his own fundamental duties as a citizen and leader," Ramesh said on X. PTI ASK SKC ZMN