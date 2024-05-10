PM should break silence on socio-economic census: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break his "silence" over the issue of conducting a socio-economic census and removing the 50 per cent cap on caste-based reservations.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister should answer questions on caste census. "The prime minister made many claims about himself at Nandurbar today. Many questions arise out of that, but I just want to ask three questions -- everyone knows the marginalised communities cannot get their rights without the real numbers being revealed." "The first question is why the census was not done in 2021... Census is conducted after every 10 years. According to this, the census should have been conducted in 2021. Why did you delay the census for three years? Why did you stop Dalit and tribal communities from getting information about their population?" Ramesh asked He said, "The second question is does the prime minister want an up-to-date socio-economic census or not? Why have you not broken your silence on this topic yet?" "In 2011, the Manmohan Singh government undertook a socio-economic and caste census. Why have you not released the information on caste yet?" the Congress leader asked.

The Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) was conducted for the 2011 Census of India. The Manmohan Singh government had approved the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 to be carried out after discussion in both houses of Parliament in 2010.

It was the first caste-based census since the 1931 Census of India.

Ramesh also sought to know the prime minister's views on the 50 per cent cap on reservation. "The third question is the 50 per cent cap on reservation for SC, ST and backward classes imposed by the Supreme Court. Would the prime minister remove it? Why is the prime minister running away from the census? Why is he scared?" he said. Ramesh claimed that PM Modi was going to "leave the post" soon, and the "Congress government will do it". At a rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar on Friday, Modi said he has grown up in poverty, and he knows the struggles of the marginalised communities. He said service to Adivasis and the deprived sections is like serving family members for him, adding that he is not like "Congress’ 'shahi parivar'". The prime minister said that he would be the 'chowkidar' (guard) for the rights of the marginalised communities. PTI AO AO NSD NSD