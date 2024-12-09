PM should visit Manipur, HM Shah should resign on moral grounds: INDIA bloc Manipur

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The INDIA bloc parties from Manipur on Monday held a protest here demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the violence-hit state and Home Minister Amit Shah resign on "moral grounds".

The parties that have also been pressing for Chief Minister N Biren Singh's sacking held the demonstration at Jantar Mantar "for an immediate restoration of peace and normalcy" in Manipur which, they said, has been "burning for the last 19 months".

Several opposition leaders, including Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and CPI general secretary D Raja, participated in the protest.

"The state has been inflicted with unprecedented turmoil, continuous curfew, internet ban, high price rise of all commodities, unavailability of medicines, continuous violence, highways blockade, rising extortion, all form of violent threats and disturbances, complete lawlessness and chaos," Ramesh alleged in a post on X.

He said there has been a "complete violation" of the right to life and property.

There is total obstruction to the smooth functioning of schools, colleges, universities, and professional institutions, he lamented.

Ramesh said the INDIA Bloc, Manipur, resolved to press for their demands to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Their demands include that the PM urgently visit Manipur for an immediate restoration of peace and normalcy in the state without affecting the territorial integrity of Manipur, he said.

"Prime Minister of India should be held responsible for the ongoing turmoil in Manipur and continuous violence for 19 months in the state. Union Home Minister of India should immediately resign on moral grounds for his failure to tackle the present violence in Manipur for the last 19 months.

"Chief Minister of Manipur should be immediately sacked for allowing Manipur to keep burning for the last 19 months," Ramesh said, citing the demands of the INDIA bloc, Manipur.

Until peace and normalcy are restored, the INDIA bloc, Manipur, will continue the democratic struggle to bring peace and normalcy to the state, he said.

"We solemnly declare that we will work together hand in hand irrespective of caste, creed, community, and ethnicity to strengthen the bond of love, unity, and integrity in Manipur," Ramesh said.

INDIA bloc parties from Manipur had on Friday urged Prime Minister Modi to visit the violence-hit state at the earliest, asserting that his direct involvement and pro-active engagement with the people of Manipur can only bring peace and normalcy there.

A delegation of leaders from 10 political parties, representing the INDIA bloc, held a press conference here and claimed that they were denied permission to hold a sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been attacking the prime minister for not visiting Manipur, besides slamming the Centre for its handling of the situation in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year. PTI ASK ASK RT RT