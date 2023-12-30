PM showered with flower petals during Ayodhya roadshow, Ramcharitmanas-themed posters adorn route

Ayodhya, Dec 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Ayodhya saw scores of people showering flower petals as his carcade traversed a route dotted with saffron and party flags, with colourful cultural performances welcoming him to the temple town.

Modi visited Ayodhya on Saturday for nearly three hours during which he inaugurated a redeveloped railway station and a newly-built airport, besides laying the foundation stone of a slew of other projects in Uttar Pradesh.

A large number of locals and saints lined the prominent Ram Path of the holy city to catch a glimpse of the prime minister. Some had even dressed up as Lord Ram, Laxman, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman as the occasion comes weeks before the consecration of the Ram Temple in the city.

Modi’s convoy entered the main city from Ayodhya Bypass, with people gathered on both sides of the route. He was first greeted with a set of sun-themed ornamental columns – Surya Stambhs, installed at the beginning of the Dharm Path.

The VVIP route from the airport to the main city and towards the Ayodhya Dham station passed first through the revamped Dharm Path, the iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and the Ram Path.

Huge posters depicting the seven ‘kands’ of the Ramcharitmanas and bearing images of the envisioned Ram Temple were put up by Uttar Pradesh’s culture department on both sides of the Dharm Path.

Balkand, Ayodhyakand, Aranyakand, Kishkindakand, Sunderkand, Lankakand and Uttarkand are the ‘kands’ of the Ramcharitmanas.

Saints, seers, school students, college goers, working professionals, local shopkeepers and other businessmen, and several troupes of artistes who had come from various parts of the country to be part of the roadshow.

Along the route, a group of people stood surrounding a trio in the avatar of 'Ram Durbar' – Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Laxman. They were dressed in traditional wear with a ceremonial 'mukut' as part of their look.

As Modi's convoy passed by them on the way to the railway station, flower petals were showered on them by the people. Till late evening, stocks of petals lay strewn on sections of Ram Path.

Later at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Modi stepped out of his car and obliged the photographers gathered there.

Among those who were part of the roadshow was a dressed as Lord Hanuman – wearing a red robe, a crimson garland, a 'mukut', and carrying a mace. He drew a lot of eyeballs and even obliged many camerapersons.

As he stood against the backdrop of the musical instrument sculpture at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, it presented a colourful sight in a city that has a special reverence for Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

While Hanumangarhi temple is among the ancient temples in Ayodhya, a grand Ram Temple is under construction at the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site.

Many local residents and artistes said they were more excited about this roadshow as the PM's visit came less than a month before the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22.

Prime Minister Modi at a public rally here on Saturday said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram Temple consecration ceremony and appealed to people to light special diyas in their homes to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' of Ram temple as 'Deepawali'.

Anant Ram Sharan, a local trader, who also came to see the roadshow, said he was dazzled by the "beautiful sight of Ayodhya now".

"It feels that just as 'Ram Rajya' prevailed in Treta Yug, it has come again in this era," an excited Sharan told PTI.

Among those who came to see the roadshow were also school students, boys and girls.

Ayushi Bharti, a class IX student of Janta Awadh Inter College, came in a school uniform along with other fellow student of her school.

"A group of us students have been brought here accompanied by our teacher, as we were given an option by our school if we wanted to see the roadshow from the street sides. I have never seen Modi ji in real life. So I am excited and happy that I got to wave at him today," she told PTI.

Some students wore winter wear as there was inclement weather in the city. On Ram Path's streetside, a group of Nepali native people were also seen during the roadshow, wearing traditional headgear.

Cultural performances added another later to the roadshow. From the vibrant 'Dedhiya' dance of Uttar Pradesh to a colourful performance of 'Choliya' of Uttarakhand, folk colours of India were laid on the streets of Ayodhya.

The prime minister later inaugurated the Maharshi Valmiki airport and addressed a public rally before leaving Ayodhya. PTI KND SKY SKY