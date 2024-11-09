PM showing 'relentless favouritism' towards Gujarat, coaxing investments to home state: CM

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing "relentless favouritism" towards his home state Gujarat.

Alleging that major investments are being "coaxed away" from thriving states like Karnataka and handed over to Gujarat, the CM demanded fairness and equal opportunity for all southern states.

"PM Narendra Modi's relentless favouritism toward Gujarat is clear as day, with major investments - from semiconductor plants to key manufacturing hubs - being coaxed away from thriving states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, and handed to Gujarat with exclusive subsidies and incentives," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Accusing Karnataka BJP MPs of sitting in silence, unwilling to question this blatant disregard for Karnataka's thriving tech and manufacturing ecosystem, he said, "Instead, they allow Modi's 'helicopter diplomacy' to serve Gujarat alone, leaving our state sidelined." Their silence is a betrayal of Karnataka's interests, Siddaramaiah further said, adding, "It's time they break their silence, speak up for our state, and demand fairness and equal opportunity for Karnataka and all of South India." PTI KSU SA