PM SHRI: CPI(M) state secy admits 'lapse' in not discussing MoU in Cabinet, LDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday admitted there was a "lapse" in not discussing the PM SHRI scheme in the state Cabinet or within the LDF before signing the memorandum with the Centre.

The state government had recently decided to freeze the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Centre under the Prime Minister's Schools for Rising India scheme, following criticism from the CPI, a key ally in the LDF.

Addressing reporters here, Govindan said, "Only one thing we admit—it is true that the Cabinet and the LDF did not discuss it and take a decision. It was a lapse. I have admitted it." Govindan said he, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the party’s national leaders had intervened to resolve the issue.

"I have been saying from the beginning that the LDF will discuss all matters, take a decision, and move forward together. That has now proved true," he said.

The CPI(M) leader said the party secretariat and state committee had met earlier in the day. "All preparations for the upcoming elections are complete. The LDF will make gains in all civic bodies in the upcoming polls," he said.

Govindan also hit out at Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for calling the state government’s claim of eradicating extreme poverty "bogus." He said the project to identify people living in extreme poverty had begun in 2021, when he was minister for Local Self-Governments.

"There are several civic bodies in Kerala governed by opposition parties. Can he say that those local bodies are making fake claims," Govindan asked.

He urged Satheesan to travel across the state to identify individuals still living in extreme poverty.

"If they find anyone, we will include them in our programme and work to improve their situation," he said.

Govindan said Kerala had achieved this milestone due to the efforts of successive governments since the state’s formation. "In 2021, only 0.5 per cent of the population was found to be living in extreme poverty. States with higher poverty levels may find it difficult to achieve such a feat," he added.

"We can confidently say that Kerala is the first state in the world to eradicate extreme poverty. The only other to do so is China," Govindan claimed.

He also highlighted various welfare measures recently announced by the government, which he said would benefit over one crore people, including women, youth, and senior citizens.

Without any central assistance, the state had increased the monthly welfare pension for 62 lakh beneficiaries from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000, he said.

"The election manifesto had promised to raise the monthly pension to Rs 2,500. If the Centre releases the Rs 2 lakh crore withheld from Kerala, we will even raise it to Rs 3,000. Whatever we have promised, we have delivered," he said.

Govindan added that the government plans to provide employment to one lakh people. "How can the Leader of the Opposition (V D Satheesan) acknowledge these achievements? That is why he walked out of the Assembly, calling it a fraud," he said. PTI TBA SSK SSK KH