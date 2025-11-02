PM SHRI: Remarks against Kerala CM despicable, says Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday reacted sharply to IUML leader P M A Salam’s remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the government’s signing of an MoU on the PM SHRI scheme, an accord that has since been frozen by the state.

Calling the remarks "despicable", Sivankutty urged the Indian Union Muslim League leadership to direct Salam to tender an apology.

"His remarks are extremely despicable and an insult to the cultural values of Kerala. Such inhumane and undemocratic comments should never come from a leader holding a senior position in a political organisation," Sivankutty told reporters here.

The minister said Salam’s criticism was based on the state government’s decision to sign the PM SHRI scheme.

"However, even while raising any issue, one must maintain decency in language — a basic sense that Salam seems to have lost. The League leadership should therefore ask Salam to tender an apology," Sivankutty added in a statement.

The CPI(M) leader further said that people resort to such low-level personal attacks when they have nothing to contribute to issue-based discussions.

Sivankutty claimed that these remarks stemmed from "political frustration and despair" at the revolutionary changes achieved by the Kerala government in the public education sector and its secular approach.

Even while utilising central funds, the government has ensured that Kerala’s public education model remains uncompromised, he said.

Without a clear understanding of this, personally insulting the Chief Minister Vijayan merely to create political controversy was a cheap tactic, Sivankutty alleged.

He added that the people of Kerala would reject Salam’s remarks with the contempt they deserve.

P M A Salam, the state general secretary of IUML, courted controversy on Saturday after allegedly making a derogatory remark against CM Vijayan over the Kerala government’s recent decision to sign the Centre’s PM SHRI scheme.

Speaking at a Muslim League conference in Vazhakkad panchayat, Salam alleged that the central scheme aimed to promote a "Hindutva ideology and propagate distorted versions of history." The IUML, a key ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), has been protesting against the state government signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre with regard to Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI).

The state government has frozen the MoU signed with the Centre following objections raised by the CPI, its ally.

Meanwhile, the IUML leadership on Sunday distanced itself from Salam’s remarks against CM Vijayan.

IUML supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said political criticism should not "descend to the level of personal insult" and that such comments "do not reflect the party’s policy." Speaking to a TV channel, Thangal said it is the responsibility of opposition parties to point out lapses on the part of the ruling regime.

"Political criticism is necessary. But it should not stoop to the level of personal insult. That is not good, and it’s not the policy of the party. Everyone should be cautious," Thangal added.

Veteran IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty also shared similar views, saying the Muslim League is a party that always expresses its opinions with caution and dignity.

"If a slip of the tongue happens to any party leader, the leadership will correct him," he told reporters in Malappuram.

"Here, Thangal has already corrected Salam," Kunhalikutty added.