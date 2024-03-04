PM slams DMK govt for alleged failure to manage Chennai floods

Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the DMK dispensation, alleging that the state government did not do flood management during the severe inundation Chennai faced last December, but instead "managed" the media to send out the message that everything is fine.

In his address, the PM alleged: "DMK government did not do flood management but media management; the government told the media that all is well during Chennai floods." Furthermore, he claimed that the DMK is upset that it is unable to "make money" out of central government schemes.

Stating that he shares a longtime bond with Tamil Nadu, Modi claimed that some people in the state today are unable to stomach the BJP's growing popularity.

Speaking of development, the PM said that in the mission to build a developed India, the people of Chennai would play a very important role.

"Every time I come to Chennai I feel energised by the people. It is great to be here in this city which is full of life. Chennai is also a great hub of talent, trade and tradition," he added. PTI JSP SA VGN ANE