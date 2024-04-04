PM sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "sardar of liars" and accusing him of "sleeping" after taking opium while China "entered" Indian territory.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, he said Modi does not think for the country but is busy only abusing the Gandhi family whose members sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"Modi says 'I have a 56-inch chest, I will not be scared'. If you are not afraid then why have you left a large part of our land for China. They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? Have they taken opium from the fields of Rajasthan... and fed you?" he said in Hindi. "Modi kehate hain 56 inch ki chhati hai, main nahi darunga. Agar nahi darte to fir China ko hamare bahut saa bhag kyo chhode? Wo andar ghus kar aa rahe, aap kya neend kar rahe ho? Kya neend ki goli khaaye ho? Kya Rajasthan ke kheton me se afeem le jaake'... ya wo khilaye hai kya?" Kharge alleged the prime minister is not concerned about the country but he is busy abusing the Gandhi family. "He wants to take the people of the country with him by torturing them. He always keeps lying," Kharge said. "Modi is 'sardar of liars'." Nobody from the Gandhi family became PM or minister since 1989, yet Modi talks about dynastic politics, the Congress president told the rally organised in support of party candidate Udai Lal Anjana. "The members of the Gandhi family sacrificed their lives for the country," Kharge said.

The prime minister toured foreign nations, is visiting across the country during the Lok Sabha polls, but he did not go to Manipur which witnessed riots, he said. PTI SDA TIR TIR