New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had a brief conversation in Lok Sabha chamber on Thursday, the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Advertisment

Just before the House met for the day, Modi took a round to greet various leaders.

As he reached the bench of opposition leaders, he had a brief conversation with Gandhi.

It is customary for leaders to greet each other on the first day of Parliament session. PTI SKU NAB DV DV