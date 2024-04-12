PM strengthening Constitution, says Union minister Athawale

Bhopal, Apr 12 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was strengthening the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters here, Athawale said, "I maintain that no one can change the Constitution. People say I am with the BJP for power but I am with it due to ideology. If the Constitution is changed, I will resign." "The PM is strengthening the Constitution. Rumours are being spread about Constitution being changed just to mislead society," he said slamming the opposition INDIA bloc.

The INDIA bloc was misleading Dalits and minorities, Athawale claimed.

In a rally in Barmer in Rajasthan on Friday, PM Modi said the INDI alliance is telling lies in the name of the Constitution.

The Congress, which discriminated against SCs, STs and OBCs for decades, made Babasaheb lose elections, did not give him Bharat Ratna, and tried to abolish the Constitution by imposing Emergency in the country, is today taking cover of the Constitution to abuse Modi, the PM said. PTI LAL MAS BNM