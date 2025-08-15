PM stresses need for research to come up with affordable indigenous medicines

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's global leadership in pharmaceuticals and emphasised the need for research in order to come up with the most affordable and effective new indigenous medicines that can help humanity during a crisis, without any side-effects.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Modi said the country has been setting records.

"We are known as the pharmacy of the world, but is it not the need of the hour to invest more in research and development, so that we have our own patents?" he asked the gathering.

"Should we not be researching to come up with the most affordable and effective new indigenous medicines that can help humanity during a crisis without any side-effects?" Modi asked from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PTI PLB RC