PM 'succumbed' to US's economic expansionism: Cong on trade deal; Modi says it'll benefit everyone

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Opposition Tuesday hit out at the government over the India-US trade deal, alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi "succumbed" to America's economic expansionism and has "completely surrendered" to appease US President Donald Trump at the cost of our farmers.

The government outrightly rejected all the criticism with Modi saying the deal is a "big decision" that will benefit everyone in the country.

India and the US agreed to the trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, Trump had said on Monday after a phone conversation with Modi.

Industry leaders also hailed the deal, saying it adds meaningful momentum to India's growth ambitions and supports the country's aspiration to be a globally competitive manufacturing and innovation hub.

At a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party, the coalition members congratulated Modi for the trade deals with the EU and the US, saying these would strengthen Indian manufacturers, exporters and entrepreneurs.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal sought to allay concerns saying India has ensured the interests of its sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors are completely protected in the bilateral trade pact that it is finalising with the US following months of negotiations.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Trump's decision to slash tariffs on Indian goods augurs well for the country as it will boost exports.

Slamming the government, the Congress demanded that it should take Parliament into confidence on the details of both the EU and US trade deals.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh pointed to Trump's statement the India-US trade deal was coming into effect immediately at Modi's request to claim that the "request was no doubt made to create diversionary headlines because his cowardice and capitulation to China had been exposed by Rahul Gandhi".

"In his Truth Social post of late last night, President Trump wrote that the India-US trade deal was being announced and coming into effect immediately at Mr. Modi's request. That request was no doubt made to create diversionary headlines because his cowardice and capitulation to China had been exposed by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha yesterday afternoon," Ramesh said on X.

"If Mr. Modi thinks he can manage the narrative in this manner he is completely mistaken. Because not only has his betrayal of national security been exposed, but the farmers of India are now seeing through his duplicity and his willingness to sell out their interests," he said.

Ramesh hit out at the government over the announcement of the India-US trade deal, saying "India stands diminished by this unfortunate sequence of events." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Modi buckled under US pressure to finalise the deal and "sell out" the hard work of Indian farmers through the agreement.

Sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the US has stated that American farmers' products will now be sold in the Indian market, bringing money to rural America.

Hitting back at the Congress and Gandhi, BJP MP Anurag Thakur asked whether the Congress and others in the opposition are with India's interest.

He also slammed Gandhi over his allegation that Prime Minister Modi buckled under US pressure to finalise the deal.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the government over the deal, saying opening Indian markets to American agricultural produce amounted to "betrayal" of nearly 70 per cent of the country's population dependent on farming.

Yadav said such policies would not only harm farmers but also adversely impact the lower middle class and middle class by encouraging profiteering in foodgrains and agricultural products and creating a new class of middlemen, leading to a rise in prices. He alleged that the BJP would also collect donations from corporate entities, making food items even costlier.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said it would be premature to determine if the US's decision to set an 18 per cent tariff on Indian goods is in the interest of the country, noting that complete details of the agreement are not yet available.

In a post on X, she said only after its actual implementation, would it become clear how it affects the country, particularly the Bahujans, the poor, labourers, farmers and women.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, however, welcomed the US government's decision to bring down reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, saying this would bring relief to many exporters in the country who were facing difficulties in view of the increased tariff.

"These tariffs were proving to be quite burdensome for us, and we also know very well why these tariffs were imposed. The United States was not happy with the fact that we buy oil from Russia. Trump announced that the Indian government has now stopped purchasing oil from Russia, and because of that, the tariffs will no longer be imposed on us," he said.

He also said that if the Indian government had stopped buying oil from Russia, it might be a good development.

Opposition members raised the issue in Rajya Sabha and questioned the government over the manner in which the deal was announced and sought details of it.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Upper House, Abdul Wahab (IUML) mocked at the way US President announced the deal while the Indian government only responded later.

"I congratulate (US President) Donald Trump for giving us the subsidy, making it 18 per cent. Again (like) Operation Sindoor he has given a timely address to our government," Wahab said, while opposing the presidential address.

Ritabrata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress alleged that the Union government has "succumbed to economic expansionism of the US accepting all terms dictated upon by Trump on purchases of oil from US and Venezuela instead of Russia". PTI TEAM ZMN