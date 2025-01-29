'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' to be expanded in Haryana: Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the 'Pradhanmantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' will be expanded across the state as a campaign.

He said this is to ensure that Haryana emerges as the leading state in the country in implementing this scheme, with rooftop solar systems installed in the maximum number of households.

The Centre launched the 'Pradhanmantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' in February 2024 with an aim to achieve rooftop solar (RTS) installations in 1 crore households in the residential sector by FY 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore.

Vij said that monitoring committees will be constituted by the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to ensure rapid expansion of the central government scheme.

He was chairing a meeting here with senior officers of the Energy Department to review the implementation of the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'.

The minister directed officers to ensure that monitoring committees are formed by both power distribution corporations to speed up the expansion of the scheme.

He further directed that an online system be developed to ensure real-time availability of information regarding solar systems installed in households and for easy tracking of rooftop solar systems installed in different divisions, circles, and other units.

During the meeting, Vij also directed officers to explore the possibility of appointing a dedicated agency to install the maximum number of solar systems in Haryana.

A revolving fund could be created for this purpose, he said.

According to the minister, Rs 100 crore each would be allocated to the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, and that government approval for this allocation has already been obtained.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary of Energy Department, Shyamal Misra, assured Vij that the scheme would be rapidly expanded through a target-based approach and closely monitored.

Misra informed the minister that currently around 3,000 rooftop solar systems are being installed every month by the power distribution corporations.

For 2025-26 and 2026-27, the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has set a target of installing rooftop solar systems in 1 lakh households, while the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has set a target of installing 1.22 lakh rooftop solar systems, he said.

Misra further said that under the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', eligible beneficiaries with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh are provided a subsidy of Rs 60,000 by the central government and Rs 50,000 by the state government for installing rooftop solar systems of up to 2 kilowatts -- amounting to a total subsidy of Rs 1.10 lakh.