PM Surya Ghar scheme: Delhi govt ropes in cooperative societies to promote rooftop solar panels

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi government has adopted a focused campaign to popularise installation of rooftop solar panels under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' by roping in cooperative housing societies, officials on Wednesday said.

The strategy for implementation of this scheme through cooperative societies in Delhi was discussed in a recent meeting chaired by a joint secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation, they said.

"It was decided in a meeting that at least one cooperative housing society and one dairy society be identified under the initial phase for installation of the solarisation scheme," said an officer at the Delhi government's office of registrar cooperative societies.

The managing committees, unions and federations of cooperative housing societies have been requested to start identifying a housing cooperative society with enough space for the rooftop solarisation, he added.

The Delhi government recently approved a subsidy of Rs 30,000 as a top up subsidy under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Hence, a total subsidy of Rs 1.08 lakh (including Rs 78,000 provided by the Centre) can be availed on installation of a rooftop solar plant of 3 kW capacity, the officials said.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a Central government scheme aimed at providing free electricity to one crore households in India who opt to install roof top solar electricity unit.

The scheme provides for a subsidy of 60 per cent of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2 kW capacity and 40 per cent of additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3 kW capacity.

The subsidy has been capped at 3 kW capacity. It calculates to Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1 kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW systems and Rs 78,000 for 3 kW systems or higher. PTI VIT AS AS