PM SVANidhi scheme: Madhya Pradesh is 'Best Performing State'

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has secured the first place under the 'Best Performing State' category in the Prime Minister SVANidhi scheme, the Union housing and urban affairs ministry said on Thursday.

The micro-credit scheme for urban street vendors, which provides collateral-free loans up to Rs 50,000, was launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the ministry said after Madhya Pradesh, Assam has been ranked second in the 'Best Performing States- Innovation and Best Practices Award' category.

In the 'Best Performing ULBs - Loan Performance with mega and million plus cities' category, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has received the first place, followed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave away the awards to the winners. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu was also present at the event.

The awards in the the National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) was also announced, with Kerala topping the chart in the category of 'Systematic Progressive Analytical Real Time Ranking (SPARK), followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the statement stated.