PM swearing-in ceremony: Police issue traffic advisory, several Central Delhi roads to be closed

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on several roads, including those around the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in view of the prime minister's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, according to a Delhi Police advisory.

The ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan from 6 pm onwards, it said.

The dignitaries and special invitees attending the event, include leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region.

To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Sansad Marg (between the Transport Bhawan and the T-point on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg), North Avenue Road, South Avenue Road, Kushak Road, Rajaji Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Talkatora Road and Pt. Pant Marg will be closed from 2 pm to 11 pm, and only pedestrian movement will be allowed, the advisory said.

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pandit Pant Marg and Talkatora Road, it said.

Vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and owners prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked at the Traffic Pit at Pt. Pant Marg towards Gole Dak Khana, it said.

General entry for people is not allowed. DTC buses will not be allowed to ply on the roads around the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the advisory said.

Traffic will be diverted from Patel Chowk, roundabout Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, roundabout Krishi Bhawan, roundabout Gurudwara Rakab Ganj and Gole Dak Khana, it said.

Commuters are advised to avoid Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Rajaji Marg, Tyagraj Marg and Akbar Road.

People going towards the ISBTs, railway stations and the airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, police said. PTI NIT ANB ANB