PM takes part in 'Shaurya Yatra' in Somnath, 108 horses present majestic sight

Somnath (Gujarat), Jan 11 (PTI) Priests played 'damrus' and 108 horses slowly trotted towards the Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle that faced the Somnath temple complex here on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a ceremonial procession to the ancient shrine amid traditional dance performances.

The 'Shaurya Yatra', organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple, began from the Shankh Circle, with the prime minister riding an open-top vehicle for the nearly one-km stretch. He also briefly played a 'damru' at the beginning of the procession.

A group of young priests -- 'rushi kumars' -- walked ahead of Modi's vehicle, playing 'damrus', an instrument associated with Lord Shiva, as a huge crowd lined the streets, showering flower petals and cheering the procession.

Elevated platforms were placed at regular intervals along the parade route where artistes performed different dance forms of India.

What stood out in the procession was the cavalcade of 108 horses and their riders sporting starch-white shirts paired with khaki trousers and saffron headgears.

"These horses and their riders have been drawn from different parts of Gujarat. We belong to the Gujarat Police and rehearsed for it in the last 10 days. I feel proud to be part of this Shaurya Yatra," Bharat Kumar Jatabhai, a police constable in Patan district, told PTI, patting his horse 'Garud'.

Around 10 horses were from Patan district, he said as he pointed to another horse, 'Harsha', standing nearby.

In a post in Hindi on X, PM Modi said, "I am deeply honoured to participate in the Shaurya Yatra of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. On this occasion, I have the privilege of paying tribute to the countless brave sons of Mother India who sacrificed their lives to protect the temple. Their indomitable courage and valour will always inspire our countrymen." He offered prayers at the historic temple and then addressed a gathering -- Somnath Swabhiman Sabha -- at a ground near the shrine, before travelling to Rajkot.

Different troupes performed dance forms such as Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kutchi, Gidha, Manipuri dance, along the Shaurya Yatra route, presenting an elegant sight as the parade marched on.

Krupa Dhal was among the artistes who represented Kutchi dance, while her daughter Vani Dhal was part of the Bharatnatyam team.

"It was such a joy to perform for the Shaurya Yatra, which our prime minister led. The different dance forms added the colours of India to the event," she told PTI.

Kartavi Bhatt, a psychologist by profession and dancer by passion, led a team of Kathak dancers from Rajkot. "We have performed in Somnath before. But to do it for this Swabhiman Parv was a totally different feeling. We are going back with happy memories," she told PTI.

The main road leading to the temple was decked up with flowers and thematic decorations, complemented by Somnath Swabhiman Parv posters and flower-made 'shivalings' along the route.

The Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle has an equestrian statue of the 16th-century Rajput warrior remembered for defending the Somnath temple against invaders.

At the circle, Modi offered floral tributes at the statue. Later, the prime minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose statue is installed near the entrance of the temple's ceremonial gateway.

Large banners put across the city bore the festival's name and slogans such as 'Akhand Somnath, Akhand Bharat' and evocative lines, including 'Prahar se Punuruthan ka Sakshi, Main Swayambhu Somnath Hun'.

Modi arrived here on Saturday evening on a two-day visit to the temple town. That evening, he witnessed a mega drone show, held as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

One of the drone formations depicted the destruction faced by the historic temple over the centuries, and its rise and resilience.

The Parv marks 1000 years since the Somnath temple's invasion by Mahmud of Ghazni, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday.

After Independence, efforts to restore the temple were undertaken by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A key milestone was achieved in 1951 when the restored temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of the then-president Rajendra Prasad.

A series of programmes was held from January 8 to 11 as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. PTI KND NSD NSD