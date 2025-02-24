PM targets Lalu, says those who 'ate fodder meant for animals' cannot think about farmers' welfare

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Feb 24 (PTI) Launching a blistering attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said "those who ate fodder meant for animals" cannot think about farmers' welfare in the country.

Although Modi did not directly name Lalu Prasad, his remarks alluded to his conviction in the fodder scam cases.

Addressing a rally in Bhagalpur, the PM said, "The NDA government, both at the Centre and in Bihar, always prioritises farmers' welfare. Had this government not been in power, my farmer brothers and sisters across the country would not have received benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi." He said over the last six years, every single penny of the Kisan scheme has been directly credited to farmers' accounts.

"Those who ate fodder meant for animals cannot think about the welfare of farmers in this country," he said.

Highlighting the government’s agricultural initiatives, the PM said India’s agricultural exports have increased significantly in recent years due to government efforts.

"This has allowed farmers to get better prices for their produce. Several agricultural products have been exported for the first time. Now, it's time for Bihar's Makhana (foxnuts). It is a superfood that needs to reach global markets. In this year's Budget, the government has announced the establishment of a Makhana board, which will be implemented soon," he added.

The PM made these remarks after releasing the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Over Rs 22,000 crore was transferred via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode to the accounts of 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.41 crore women farmers, across the country.