PM targets Pawar, says 'wandering souls' to blame for political instability in Maharashtra

Pune, Apr 29 (PTI) In a veiled attack on NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said some "wandering souls" in Maharashtra ushered in an era of political instability in the state 45 years ago for their own ambitions.

Though he did not name Pawar while speaking at a campaign rally in Pune, it was apparent the reference was to the veteran Maratha politician’s rebellion against then-chief minister of Maharashtra Vasantdada Patil in 1978.

Pawar, with the backing of 40 MLAs, had then formed the Progressive Democratic Front, leading to the collapse of the Patil-led dispensation, and was at 38 sworn in as the CM on July 18, 1978.

“A big leader, for his personal ambition, began this game,” the BJP stalwart noted, alluding to the former Union minister at the rally in Pune, which houses Baramati, the home turf of Pawar.

The PM addressed the election gathering in support of four Lok Sabha candidates of ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance in Pune district -- Murlidhar Mohol (Pune city), Sunetra Pawar (Baramati), Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil (Shirur) and Srirang Barne (Maval).

Terrorists had a free run under the Congress rule, the PM alleged and added but "Modi knows how to conduct surgical strikes on terrorists by crossing borders".

"Maharashtra, for a long period, has witnessed political instability. Whatever, I am going to say, one should not take it personally. There are some wandering souls. Those whose desires and dreams are not fulfilled, such souls become wandering souls. Such souls create hurdles for others when their own wishes remain unfulfilled," said Modi.

Maharashtra has become a victim of such wandering souls," remarked the BJP's star campaigner in a veiled attack on Pawar, a critic of the saffron party.

"Forty-five years ago, one big leader from Maharashtra, for his own ambitions, started this game and since then Maharashtra has faced a long phase of instability and many CMs could not complete their terms. This leader not only undermined the opposition, but also did the same with his own party and the family," charged Modi.

He claimed that in 1995, when the Shiv Sena-BJP combine came into power in Maharashtra for the first time, "this soul worked to destabilise the government" and in 2019, he insulted the 'janadesh' (mandate).

After the 2019 assembly polls, the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after joining hands with Pawar's party and the Congress.

"Today, this soul is not satisfied just by trying to destabilise Maharashtra (where BJP is now part of the ruling bloc), but is trying to create instability across the country. Today, there is a need to safeguard the country from such wandering souls and vote for a stable and strong government," he maintained.

Modi said he won’t allow religion-based reservations in the country.

Referring to Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, he said the “Prince” of Congress has an evil eye on people’s personal property and wants to conduct an X-ray of their wealth. His statements (referring to Rahul) are dangerous. The Congress is planning to impose the inheritance tax, meaning they will take half of your wealth." “Those leaving the Congress say the party is under the control of Maoists,” Modi said.

The Congress ruled for 60 years but during that period, half the population of the country lacked even basic amenities, noted the PM.

“Before I became the PM (in 2014), India was an importer of mobile phones, but in the last 10 years, we have become the world’s second largest exporter of these phones,” he told the crowd.

The PM emphasised the BJP-NDA government is taking the country to new development heights but the Congress wants to bring back the licence-permit raj.

He said under the Congress rule, there was no check on terrorism.

"How can we forget those days when terrorist attacks and bomb blasts were common. Terrorists had targeted Mumbai and Pune. Everybody remembers the German Bakery blast (in Pune in 2010). In Maharashtra, when someone goes out of the house, he says, "yeto" in Marathi (meaning he will come back), but during the Congress rule, was there a guarantee that a person will return home alive?," he asked the gathering.

Before 2014, cities like Mumbai used to witness terrorist attacks, but things have changed now, the PM.

"But now those in the neighbourhood, who used to sponsor terrorism, are finding it difficult to get food. This is Modi jo ghar me ghuske marega (enter the den of terrorists and eliminate them)," the BJP stalwart said, attacking Pakistan without taking its name.

He said Popular Front of India (PFI) members used to hatch terror conspiracies against the country.

"We banned the outfit and now their key leaders are languishing in jails but the Congress in Kerala is seeking their support in the election. Will you give such people protection?" he asked.

The PM accused the Congress of creating the term 'bhagwa aatankwad (saffron terrorism)' and said innocent Hindus were put in jails on false charges of carrying out blasts.

"They are the same people who spoke in support of Yasin Bhatkal (Indian Mujahideen operative) when he was arrested and tried to save Yakub Memon (sentenced to death for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts) from exeution," he alleged. PTI SPK VT RSY